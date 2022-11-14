Onion price brings tears to consumers; WPI inflation jumps to 3.93 per cent in Nov

At 8.39%, India’s WPI inflation drops below the double digit mark for first time in 18 months

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Nov 14: India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation dropped to 8.39 per cent from 10.70 per cent in September.

This is the first time it has dropped below the double digit mark since March last year, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Since April 2021, WPI inflation remained in double digits for 18 months with September print at 10.79 per cent. Inflation in October 2021 was 13.83 per cent.

''Decline in the rate of inflation in October 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in the price of mineral oils, basic metals, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; textiles; other non-metallic mineral products; minerals etc,'' the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.

Inflation in food articles in October was 8.33 per cent, against 11.03 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in vegetables was at 17.61 per cent during the month, against 39.66 per cent in September.

In the 'Fuel and Power' basket, inflation was 23.17 per cent, while in manufactured products it was 4.42 per cent during October.

WPI inflation rises to record high of 15.88% in May

The Reserve Bank takes into account retail inflation for formulating monetary policy. The October retail inflation data would be released later in the day and is likely to come in at below 7 per cent.

The RBI has hiked interest rates by 190 basis points between May to September to 5.90 per cent to tame persistently high inflation which has remained above the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters.