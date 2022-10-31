World's deadliest bridge collapses in two decades
New Delhi, Oct 31: Reopened for the public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, a suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on October 30. Due to the day being a Sunday, and amid Diwali vacations, a major tourist attraction, the bridge was cramped with over 350 people.
Here is a short timeline of bridge collapses around the world in recent years:
India
30 October 2022: At least 130 people were killed after a 100-year-old suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi in Gujarat. Officials said as many as 500 people were on the bridge performing rituals for a major religious festival when it gave way and the cables snapped suddenly plunging the people into the water.
Mexico
3 May 2021: A metro overpass collapsed in Mexico City as a train was travelling over it, killing at least 23 people, including children.
Italy
14 August 2018: A 210-metre (690 ft) section of the viaduct collapsed in Ponte Morandi during a rainstorm, killing 43 people.
Indonesia
26 November 2011: The 470 m long suspension bridge collapsed while maintenance work was ongoing, killing at least 20 people and injuring many more.
India
October 2011: At least 32 people were killed when a bridge packed with festival crowd collapsed about 30 kilometres from the hill town of Darjeeling.
China
August 2007: At least 64 workers were killed when a river bridge in central Hunan province collapsed while its construction was underway.
Pakistan
August 2006: At least 40 people died as monsoon rains washed away a bridge in Mardan, 50 kilometres from Peshawar in the northwest of the country.
India
December 2006: Thirty-three people were killed when a 150-year-old bridge, being dismantled, crashed on the train near the Bhagalpur railway station in the state of Bihar.
India
August 2003: At least 25 people, including 23 children, died when a bridge in the western coastal area of Daman collapsed into a muddy river, throwing a school bus and several other vehicles into the swirling waters.
South America
December 2003: At least 29 people died as floods washed away a road bridge as a bus was crossing it in Bolivia.
India
August 2003: At least 20 people, including 19 children, died when a bridge fell into a river near Mumbai, throwing a school bus and four other vehicles into the river.