YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    World's deadliest bridge collapses in two decades

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Reopened for the public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, a suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on October 30. Due to the day being a Sunday, and amid Diwali vacations, a major tourist attraction, the bridge was cramped with over 350 people.

    Worlds deadliest bridge collapses in two decades
    Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district.PTI Photo

    Here is a short timeline of bridge collapses around the world in recent years:

    India

    30 October 2022: At least 130 people were killed after a 100-year-old suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi in Gujarat. Officials said as many as 500 people were on the bridge performing rituals for a major religious festival when it gave way and the cables snapped suddenly plunging the people into the water.

    Mexico

    3 May 2021: A metro overpass collapsed in Mexico City as a train was travelling over it, killing at least 23 people, including children.

    Morbi Bridge reopened without permission; No safety audit was done, says Civic officialMorbi Bridge reopened without permission; No safety audit was done, says Civic official

    Italy

    14 August 2018: A 210-metre (690 ft) section of the viaduct collapsed in Ponte Morandi during a rainstorm, killing 43 people.

    Indonesia

    26 November 2011: The 470 m long suspension bridge collapsed while maintenance work was ongoing, killing at least 20 people and injuring many more.

    India

    October 2011: At least 32 people were killed when a bridge packed with festival crowd collapsed about 30 kilometres from the hill town of Darjeeling.

    China

    August 2007: At least 64 workers were killed when a river bridge in central Hunan province collapsed while its construction was underway.

    Pakistan

    August 2006: At least 40 people died as monsoon rains washed away a bridge in Mardan, 50 kilometres from Peshawar in the northwest of the country.

    India

    December 2006: Thirty-three people were killed when a 150-year-old bridge, being dismantled, crashed on the train near the Bhagalpur railway station in the state of Bihar.

    India

    August 2003: At least 25 people, including 23 children, died when a bridge in the western coastal area of Daman collapsed into a muddy river, throwing a school bus and several other vehicles into the swirling waters.

    South America

    December 2003: At least 29 people died as floods washed away a road bridge as a bus was crossing it in Bolivia.

    India

    August 2003: At least 20 people, including 19 children, died when a bridge fell into a river near Mumbai, throwing a school bus and four other vehicles into the river.

    Comments

    More BRIDGE COLLAPSE News  

    Read more about:

    bridge collapse gujarat

    Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 11:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X