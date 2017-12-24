World Punjabi Organisation urges CM Amarinder to declare Dec 27 'dry day'

New Delhi, December 23: The World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) has written to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urging him to declare December 27 as 'dry day', the martyrdom day of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, in Punjab.

WPO, a non-political body of Punjabis to foster social, economic and cultural bondage among the community around the globe, wrote a letter to Singh on December 20 in this regard.

December 27 is observed as the martyrdom day of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the young Sahibzadas (sons) of the 10th Sikh guru.

In the letter the WPO said that December 27 should be declared a 'dry day' "keeping in view the supreme sacrifice by the Sahibzadas for the upkeep of human values, secularism an peaceful coexistence of mankind in undivided India (sic)".

PTI