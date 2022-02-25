YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World may see another pandemic likely a respiratory virus: Bill Gates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Feb 24: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday said the world may see another pandemic, likely a respiratory virus, even as he emphasised on strengthening diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines and R &D.

    World may see another pandemic likely a respiratory virus: Bill Gates

    The last gigantic pandemic was almost 100 years ago but it won't be that long into the next one strikes, he said, in a virtual fireside chat with Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao as part of 'BioAsisa-2022', the state government's flagship annual life sciences convention.

    "It won't necessarily be a coronavirus or even the flu. It is likely to be a respiratory virus. Because, with all the human travel we have now, that's the one that can spread in such a rapid way," he said.

    Gates talked about his upcoming book on the subject, the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and the significance of funding the private sector and academia to build better diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. He emphasised that there is a need for the world to spend more on R&D.

    Referring to Gates' 2015 prediction about the next pandemic, Rama Rao asked him about possible next big crisis and how the humanity can prepare together. The billionaire philanthropist lauded India for its vaccine development and coverage in the fight against the pandemic. India's vaccine coverage is better than even most rich countries, he said.

    More BILL GATES News  

    Read more about:

    bill gates coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 0:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X