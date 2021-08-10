World Lion Day: Asiatic lions in India up 29%, see how many left

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 10: The Asiatic lions in the Gir forest, known as pride of India has seen a steady increase over the overs by 29 per cent to 674.

    As per the May 2015 census, there were 523 Asiatic lions in Gir, an increase of 27 per cent from 2010.

    Image Courtesy: @narendramodi

    The "Poonam Avlokan (full-moon night estimation exercise)" showed that the lions'' population had reached 674, a 28.87 per cent increase. It was the highest growth rate recorded so far.

    The population of 674 comprised 161 males, 260 females, 116 sub-adult lions and 137 cubs.

    The area inhabited by lions has increased by 36 per cent from 22,000 sq km in 2015 to 30,000 sq km in 2020.

    About two dozen lions died in the region in the last three months due to Babesiosis, a tick-borne disease.

    In October-November 2018, Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) had claimed the lives of 40 lions.

    X