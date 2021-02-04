World Cancer Day 2021: Facts, history and significance of the deadly disease

'Help us save our 7-year-old son' – Cancer patient’s family appeals to the kindness of strangers

New Delhi, Feb 04: In a bid to spread awareness, World Cancer Day is observed to inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer. It can be seen that the day is celebrated every year on 4 February, and hence marking the ultimate year of the 'I Am and I Will' campaign which began in 2019.

With just few clicks away from misleading, the aim to observe World Cancer Day is to reduce misconceptions about cancer and to help people in getting the right information on the same. It also offers a chance to make an impact in the betterment of the life of cancer patients and survivors.

The sad fate can be seen that the leading cause of deaths around the world happens to be because of cancer. The top cancers that affect the Indian population are lung, breast, cervical, head and neck and colorectal cancer (CRC).

With several types of cancers around the globe, it is important to understand each type of cancer and how it impacts human body. On World Cancer Day, everyone comes together with a perspective to achieve a healthier and brighter world free of cancer.

History:

In 2000, the World Cancer Day was originated at the first World Summit Against Cancer. The summit was held in Paris and was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

The World Health Organization (WHO), in a report, said that every 1 out of 10 Indians develop cancer and almost 16 million cases of the disease are registered annually.

Globally, 1 out of 6 people lose their lives due to cancer every year. It is an initiative started by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

With this, the World Cancer Day is observed annually to spread awareness about the life-threatening disease.

What are the causes of cancer?

There is not a solid cause for developing cancer. But one needs to maintain and safeguard themselves from certain factors, such as toxic lifestyle habits as that reduces the risk of cancer.

a. Tobacco: Several reports claim that nicotine found in tobacco can increase the risk of cancer.

b. Foods: Foods, that are served with added preservatives, pesticides and other harmful ingredients causes the risk of cancer. Avoiding such foods, can reduce the risk of cancer.

c. Genes: While some cancers are an impact of social life, some types of cancers are hereditary. If you have genes running in your family which are faulty, it might cause cancer.

d. Radiation: Radiation may disassemble atoms and cause DNA damage in cells which can cause severe disease like cancer. Talk with your doctor if you think you may be at risk for cancer because you were exposed to radiation.

e. Sedentary Lifestyle: Leading a lifestyle with little or no physical activity can lead to chronic disease such as cancer. Set a particular time to use it, and focus on physical activities like exercise, dance, aerobics etc.

What are the symptoms of cancer?

With several types of cancers present in the world, the symptoms of each one of them vary. However, there are certain types of cancers which have generic signs which are prominent enough for one to understand.

a. Severe weight loss

b. Extreme fatigue

c. Lump

d. Changes in bladder and bowel functioning

e. Severe skin changes

f. Acute pain

However, early detection of cancer is the only way possible to fight and win against this deadly disease. It is always best to consult with an expert and take advice and help at the right time.