World Blood Donor Day 2021: How safe is it to donate blood during the COVID-19 pandemic?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 14: World Blood Donor Day 2021 (WBDD) is held on June 14 each year. The event was organised for the first time in 2005, by a joint initiative of the World Health Organization, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and to thank blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood.

World Blood Donor Day is one of 11 official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Theme

For 2021, the World Blood Donor Day slogan will be "Give blood and keep the world beating". The message highlights the essential contribution blood donors make to keeping the world pulsating by saving lives and improving others' health. It reinforces the global call for more people all over the world to donate blood regularly and contribute to better health.



How has donating blood changed throughout the pandemic?

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, despite limited mobility and other challenges, blood donors in many countries have continued to donate blood and plasma to patients who need transfusion. This extraordinary effort during a time of unprecedented crisis highlights the crucial role of well-organized, committed voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors in ensuring a safe and sufficient blood supply during normal and emergency times.

Blood donation centers use safety measures, such as mask wearing as appropriate (per guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention), physical distancing (spacing between beds), sanitation, and ventilation, to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 onsite.

How safe is it to donate blood during the COVID-19 pandemic?

As long as the safety protocols are followed for COVID-19, donating blood is safe for blood donors.

The blood of donors with recent COVID-19 infections, or who develop infections after recent donations, cannot be used. People can donate blood after they have had COVID-19 - but a 14-day waiting period ensures that the blood donation is safe.