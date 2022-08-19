Working to reduce wait time for visas, says Canadian High Commission in India

H-1B cap for 2021 reached: All 65,000 visas taken says US

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 19: With a large number of Indians facing long waiting times for Canadian visas, Canada's High Commission here said it understands their ''frustration and disappointment'', and assured that it is working to improve the situation.

The Canadian High Commission, in a series of tweets on Thursday, said thousands of Indian students were receiving their visas every week and that it would continue to make every effort to reduce the wait time.

''We understand your frustration and disappointment and want to assure you that we are working to improve the situation. In fact, we have been processing applications throughout the year, including study permits for the September 2022 intake,'' it said.

Backlog pushes US Visa interview wait time upto 500 days; Students, travellers face brunt

''Many thousands of students in India are receiving their visas each week. We will continue to make every effort to reduce wait times against an unprecedented volume of applications received,'' the mission said.

It said the current processing time for study permit applications globally is 12 weeks.

''While processing times in India have been higher in 2022, we are making every effort to reduce wait times in our services globally,'' the High Commission said.

''We urge students who are still waiting the outcome of their visa applications at this stage to contact their Designated Learning Institution in Canada to discuss options should they be unable to arrive in time for the start of classes,'' it said.

Canada is one of the popular destinations for Indian students.

Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 9:08 [IST]