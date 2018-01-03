"Worker hacked to death in Mangaluru," claims Bajrangdal, police yet to verify claim

A 25-year-old man was hacked to death by a group of assailants in Katipalla in Mangaluru on Wednesday. The Bajrangdal has claimed that the man who was killed in the incident was Hindu activist- a claim that the police are yet to verify.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Rao a resident of Suratkal. "A gang of four or five people waylaid him and hacked him to death. We are yet to verify his antecedents. A case has been registered with the Suratkal police," said Hanumantharaya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order. The deceased was travelling on his bike when he was assaulted.

While the police refused to confirm if the deceased was part of any organisation, the Bajrangdal has claimed that Deepak was a volunteer with the Pro-Hindu outfit. "He was a worker of the Bajrangdal. He had participated in many of our programs. He was not an enrolled member but was a volunteer," said Surya Narayan, State Convenor, Bajrang Dal.

The police are yet to identify the assailants as well as the motive behind the attack. The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy while the area where the attack took place was cordoned off. A crowd had gathered outside the police station as news of the attack spread. Dakshin Kannada district has been witnessing communal tensions with political parties giving communal colours to unfortunate deaths. The death of a teenager in Honnavar had led to communal clashes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the deceased was a Hindu activist killed by "jehadis" in a clash.

OneIndia News