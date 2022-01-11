WFH for Private offices in Delhi, restaurants & bars to be shut as Omicron-led to sudden rise in Covid cases

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 11: All private offices in Delhi will remain closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category. Work from home shall be followed by private offices, the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in its revised guidelines.

The Delhi government on Monday announced that all restaurants and bars will stay closed and only takeaways will be allowed.

Private offices in Delhi shall be closed, barring the ones in the exempted category; work from home shall be followed: DDMA pic.twitter.com/yPkwDR8t3o — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

The DDMA decided to close restaurants and bars, allowing only 'take away' facility during today's meeting. Alongside, it was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone, as per Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Earlier, the eateries and bars in the capital were allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The DDMA meeting, chaired by Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also discussed ways to strictly enforce existing restrictions to check rising cases of the coronavirus and the new Omicron variant.

India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant.