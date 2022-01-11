YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WFH for Private offices in Delhi, restaurants & bars to be shut as Omicron-led to sudden rise in Covid cases

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 11: All private offices in Delhi will remain closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category. Work from home shall be followed by private offices, the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in its revised guidelines.

    Work from home for Pvt offices in Delhi, restaurants & bars to be shut as Omicron-led to sudden rise in Covid

    The Delhi government on Monday announced that all restaurants and bars will stay closed and only takeaways will be allowed.

    The DDMA decided to close restaurants and bars, allowing only 'take away' facility during today's meeting. Alongside, it was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone, as per Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

    Earlier, the eateries and bars in the capital were allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity to curb the spread of coronavirus.

    The DDMA meeting, chaired by Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also discussed ways to strictly enforce existing restrictions to check rising cases of the coronavirus and the new Omicron variant.

    India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    new delhi coronavirus Omicron

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X