    Work collectively to find common solutions through dialogue and diplomacy: Jaishankar in Tokyo

    New Delhi, Sep 08: The external affairs minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, while speaking at the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on Thursday, said that India-Japan partnership is of immense importance and it is rooted in shared values of democracy, freedom, and respect for rule of law.

    "Today's meeting demonstrates our commitment towards deepening our bilateral security and defense cooperation and also demonstrating the strength of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership," said a statement issued by the ministry of external affairs.

    Image credit: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

    The EAM also expressed his condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    On India-Japan relation, the minister said that the strategic aspects of the relationship has gained new meaning in recent years, 'reflected in our recent bilateral and plurilateral engagements'.

    Talking on COVID pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict, the EAM said, "We have witnessed in recent times very serious developments, especially since our last meeting in 2019. The COVID pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand that we address these new challenges."

    "Energy Security and Food Security have emerged as particularly pressing issues. As responsible members of the international community, India has worked tirelessly, in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains and many other forms of assistance," read the release.

    The EAM underscored to work collectively to find common solutions through the path of dialogue and diplomacy amid the challenges.

    Jaishankar said, "Our dialogue today holds special significance. I look forward to our discussion, which I am confident will lay the foundation for closer cooperation between India and Japan in the area of security and foreign affairs."

    Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 15:27 [IST]
    X