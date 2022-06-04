YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 04: Sunita Shukla, the BJP's Ahmedabad unit chief reacted strongly to the decision by Kshama Bindu's decision to marry herself.

    Won’t let her marry herself in a Temple: BJP leader
    Kshama Bindu

    If she is getting married at a Temple on June 11, we cannot let her do that. Such marriages are against Hinduism, she said.

    Gujarat | I'm against the choice of venue, she'll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion then no law will prevail, Shukla told ANI.

    Shukla further added that nowhere in Hindu culture is it written that a boy can marry a boy and a girl can marry a girl. I am against the choice of venue and she will not be allowed to marry herself in any Temple. Such marriages are against Hindus, she further added.

    I had this idea in my mind for a long but didn't think it'd be possible. Then I read about 'sologamy'. That's when I thought let's marry myself, Bindu told news agency ANI.

    marriage bjp politics

    Saturday, June 4, 2022, 11:26 [IST]
