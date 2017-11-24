Won’t ban cheque books says FinMin

The Finance Ministry has clarified that there was no proposal to ban cheque books. The ministry said that the "government of India has reaffirmed that there is no proposal under consideration to withdraw the cheque book facility," said the finance ministry in a Tweet.

It had appeared in a certain section of media that there is a possibility that the Central government may withdraw bank cheque book facility in the near future, with an intent to encourage digital transactions. This has been denied by the government and reaffirmed that there's no such proposal," said the finance ministry also said.

OneIndia News