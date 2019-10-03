Won't take part in poll campaign, says Congress' Sanjay Nirupam in Maharashtra

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 03: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, senior congress leader and former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said on Thursday he will not be participating in the party's poll campaign and hoped that "the day has not yet come to say goodbye.

Nirupam said,''There are 36 seats in Mumbai and I had asked all senior leaders for one seat in my Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, and that I will give them one capable MLA, someone who had worked hard in last LS polls.''

''And today I got to know that they are rejecting the name I had recommended. That implies the party does not need my services, and if party does not need my services then it's better that I withdraw from the election campaign,'' he added.

Nirupam is known to wield considerable influence in Mumbai North and had even unsuccessfully contested the 2014 elections from the constituency. He was removed as the city Congress chief ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in March following complaints and replaced by former Union Minister Milind Deora.