Won’t permit hijab clad invigilators says Karnataka minister

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 05: The government of Karnataka has decided not to task teachers wearing hijab to invigilate examinations in the state, minister, B C Nagesh said. He said that it would be morally incorrect for teachers to wear hijab while the students are not allowed as per the orders of the Karnataka High Court.

Speaking to reporters, Nagesh who is the Primary and Secondary education minister said that as hijab is not allowed inside the examination hall for students, to be morally right, we are not forcing teachers who insist on wearing hijab to take up exam duty. We gave them the option to take exam duty or not.

The Karnataka High Court had said that the question of uniforms applies only to those schools that have a uniform prescribed by the managements and it will not apply to teachers.

The All India Lawyers Association for Justice issued a legal notice to Nagesh stating that he is misleading the people over the High Court's order on the uniform rules and wearing of hijab.

"The judgment did not impose a blanket ban on hijab. The judgement upheld the G.O. dated 05.02.2022, which specified that any uniform that had been fixed by the government or a private school in accordance with the law has to be adhered to," the notice sent to the minister stated.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 8:27 [IST]