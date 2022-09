'Won't bow my head before BJP': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee after ED interrogation in cattle scam

If our officers are called to Delhi...: Mamata threatens to launch probe against central govt officials

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Sep 02: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, who was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in the alleged coal pilferage scam for seven hours on Friday, dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to put him behind bars if he committed any wrong.

Banerjee said he won't bow down to threats and summonses of the central agencies, and vowed to strengthen further movements against the saffron camp soon.

"If needed, I am ready to face questioning 30 times, but will not bow my head before the BJP. I have attacked his (Amit Shah's) son over the national flag issue but that does not mean the ED and CBI can be used to threaten me.

''This is not a coal scam or cattle scam, this is Home Minister scam. He needs to take responsibility for this. How can cows be trafficked in presence of BSF? The money from cow trafficking has directly gone to HM Amit Shah,'' Banerjee said.

Video footage of BCCI secretary Jay Shah, son of the Union home minister, appearing to turn down an offer to wave the national flag after India beat Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in Dubai on August 28 has sparked a controversy.

"I dare him to prove I have committed a wrong and put me behind bars," he said.

''If allegations against me are proved right then I am ready to accept the death penalty,'' he also said.

The TMC national general secretary alleged that the country's Home Minister has only one job - "indulge in horse trading of MLAs to topple elected state governments of opposition parties".

Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 20:29 [IST]