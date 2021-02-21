YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Won't be cowed down by CBI notice to wife: Abhishek Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 21: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday asserted that the party will not be cowed down by the CBI notice to his wife Rujira, asking her to join the probe in a coal pilferage case.

    The notice had asked Rujira to be present at their Harish Mukherjee Road residence at 3 pm to reply to queries related to the case.

    Abhishek Banerjee
    Abhishek Banerjee

    'If they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down,' Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said in a tweet.

    'We have full faith in the law of the land,' he added.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X