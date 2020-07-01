Won’t appear for Chinese app against govt: Mukul Rohatgi refuses to appear for TikTok

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 01: Former Attorney General of India (AG) Mukul Rohatgi has refused to take on Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok as a client following the ban imposed by the Centre on 59 China-origin apps.

Rohatgi said that he will not represent a Chinese company against the Government of India amid ongoing 'tense times'.

In its first response after the ban, TikTok had said that it was complying with the 'interim order' and that it would meet concerned government stakeholders for an 'opportunity to respond and submit clarifications'.

"We have been invited to meet concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government," the statement reads.

"Further we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," it added.

India banned 59 China-origin apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, ShareIt among other apps following several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".