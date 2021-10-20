Gvriksh kickstarts 7th edition of 'Womennovator Global Summit 2021'; Piyush Goyal to be present

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Oct 20: The Womennovator Global Summit 2021 and 1000 Women of Asia Award commenced virtually from the 18th -24th October 2021. The week-long summit aims to recognize and celebrate the contribution of women entrepreneurs, leaders, businesswomen and influencers..

The summit is organised with the support from the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Development Commissioner under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Consulate General of India, Invest India, and AGNI.

This year Womennovator (an Initiative of Gvriksh ) embarks on its 7th-year celebration by highlighting the significance of the number seven in our lives.

Seven in Indian culture and its scriptures have a great significance. The seven sacred rivers, seven notes in Indian music, the seven colors of the rainbow defining a Spectrum, and a mix of these give us the color of light, White.

In Sanskrit, the word Matrika means "Divine Mother," seven goddesses are depicted as divine power. As per Hindu scriptures and ancient yoga, the human body also has seven primary chakras that run along our spine. These chakras refer to energy points in our body and are perceived as the spinning disks of energy that should stay "open" and aligned.

With a thought process and effort to generate the same energy and power of 7, Womennovator Summit 2021 has been organised for seven days, showcasing the seven different professions women excel in. Over seven days, this event will witness an audience of over 1000 plus from across the world each day. We are also launching the Womennovator USA initiative with the Consulate General of India, New York on 20th October 2021.

It is time for India's Incubation ecosystem to recognize the value that Women Entrepreneurs bring to the table. At Womennovator, they are committed to making women and girls contribute as equal partners to the growth and development of our nation under the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-5.

Today, India has 58.5 million entrepreneurs, and ONLY 8.05 million are women entrepreneurs, which accounts for only 14 percent of women entrepreneurs in India. According to a recent study, businesses owned by women entrepreneurs in India are likely to grow up to 90 percent in the next five years.

Founder - Womennovator, Tripti Shinghal Somani says that her mission is to be a catalyst for every Woman to pursue her dream and become financially independent. She says that she had a great job with PwC and gradually when she got associated with other non-profit organizations working for women and curated programs like Rasoi queen for Homechef, QueensXI cricket league and interacted with women, who with a little motivation excelled in their business over the year, gave her a new mission. This excited her to go deep dive into the cause of empowering women and take it up in a more organized manner which led to the birth of Womennovator."

"The objective of establishing Womennovator (an Initiative of Gvriksh ) is not just to empower the empowered but to go to tier 2 and tier 3 cities and even farther at districts and village level to create opportunities for women by connecting them to our successful Womennovator Leaders and Mentors globally where they have easy access to a platform and opportunities for learning, upskilling, financing, trading, networking, etc all leading to financial freedom and achieve the main mission of Womennovator which is a contribution to real GDP by Women for the nation upliftment.

The Annual Womennovator Global Summit is our way of recognizing and acknowledging these new upcoming Women's faces with the help of our Influencers/ Community leaders, Jury, Mentors, and Partners.

Womennovator 5 year vision is to have at least 1000 incubate, raise at least 50 crores worth equity and debt funding for women with a strong tie-up with existing NBFC and Financial institutions, Create business and trading opportunities for emerging enterprises, forge Global tie-ups to enhance specified training with global leaders and universities.

The Womennovator Global Summit 2021 will attract Senior Government Officials, Dignitaries, Celebrities, Industrialists, Business owners, and international guests.

Among them, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest for 7 days Celebrations.

Also, Notable guests gracing the occasion virtually are Dr. Ashutosh Sharma, Naina Lal Kidwai, Dipali Goenka, Swati Piramal, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Archana Gupta, Anil Khaitan, Blossom Kochhar, Swati Gupta Saraf, Ramesh Agarwal, Nandita Das, Rajeev Khandelwal, Avijit Dutt, Sangram Singh, Marguerite Soeteman-Reijnen, Anju Modi, Rina Dhaka, Vandy Mehra, and other esteemed guests.

Our 1000+ winners include Influencer (Leaders of different zones), Jury, Women faces, and partners in the last 2.5 years. Some of the significant achievements through our journey has been creating Virtual Incubation for women through which 130 women got incubated in a ten weeks program for their upliftment, and were extended benefits of Digital Marketing & Resources, Branding, Industry Connects, Investor Connect, Product Sampling, and many other partner benefits.

The summit claims to recognize around 1,000 awardees from 100+ (Tier 2 & Tier 3) cities, 90+ sectors, and 20+ countries like Bangladesh, Middle East, Australia, Africa, and the USA. These Awardees are women and men who have supported women to scale their businesses and social enterprise.

These awardees are from various sectors like Environment, Education, Hospitality, Clean Energy, Literature, Social work, Sustainable fashion, Technology, Jewelry, Health care, Wellness across cities like Jaipur, Kota, Rohtak, Surat, Moradabad, Nagpur, Mathura, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Chengalpattu, Raipur, Kochi.

Womennovator Global summit 2021 is organized by Nonprofit organization Gvriksh with support of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, GOI, Department of Science & Technology, GOI, Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, GOI, Consulate General of India, Invest India, GOI and AGNI and Sponsored by KGS Advisors LLP, KEI Wires & Cables, DS Group, Patanjali, Blossom Kochhar, Aroma Magic, and Lapcare.

Womennovator aims on growth of business and trading opportunities across the world to encourage and train women across various professions and region. The platform also aims to have 1,000 businesswomen and raise equity and debt funding around INR 50 crore.