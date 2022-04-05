Women ties son to pole, rubs mirchi powder in his eyes in Viral video in Telangana

Telangana, Apr 5: A video of a woman allegedly assaulting her son has gone viral. The incident reportedly occurred in Suryapet in Telangana.

In the clip, the boy's hands are tied up and the lady apparently rubs Mirchi powder in his eyes. Going by the reports, the woman allegedly beat her son over 'ganga addiction.'

"What happened when a mother found out that her 15-yr-old son was becoming a ganja addict? She came up with a unique treatment. Tie him to a pole & rub mirchi powder in his eyes & not untie him until he promises to quit. Incident in Kodad, #Suryapet dt, #Telangana," a journalist tweeted.

While some section of people has hailed the woman for trying to teach her son a lesson.

What happened when a mother found out that her 15-yr-old son was becoming a ganja addict? She came up with a unique treatment. Tie him to a pole & rub mirchi powder in his eyes & not untie him until he promises to quit. Incident in Kodad, #Suryapet dt, #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/Kw8FXaqtz7 — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) April 4, 2022

However, the gesture is being condemned by singer Chinmayi Sripada. She wrote, "Example of toxic parenting being lauded & called unique. She probably damaged the teenager's eyes for good. Deaddiction needs to be done by professionals. Some people should have NEVER become parents. Not to mention the other woman who comes to help the abuse. Send them to jail. [sic]"

She added, "This is a society that says "parents premathone kodthaaru kadha" parents hit/abuse/throw chilli powder, belt their kids, chappal their kids with love. No wonder kids grow up with such violence. And when such children want to cut off from their abusive parents - nothing wrong."

Chinmayi has also stated that the women in the video should be booked for "child abuse."If Child rights services in Hyderabad / Telangana can find this woman who calls herself a mother and the other woman as well - kindly find a way to book them under child abuse," she added.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 14:47 [IST]