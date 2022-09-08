Women set internet on fire with their sizzling belly dance on 'Oo Antava' and 'Tip Tip Barsa...'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 08: Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet showing a group of women in saree setting the temperature soaring with their amazing dance performance on 'Oo Antava' song from Pushpa movie at an event in their society in Noida. Three women stepped into the shoes of Samantha Ruth Prabhuto set the stage on fire at a wedding function.

While the woman in the middle, Khushi Sharma, was wearing a red saree, the other two women, Avni and Honey, were wearing orange sarees. Khushi Sharma is a belly dance instructor and performed at the event with two of her students.

Waiter juggling multiple plates at restaurant stuns internet: Watch viral video

After the Oo Antava, the three women danced to a second song which is also very popular these days - Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The crowd was constantly hooting and cheering for the women during the well-coordinated belly dance performance.

While the choreography is original, the trio could also be seen doing the same dance steps used in the songs.

The full video of the performance was shared on Youtube channel by a user named MuskaN. The video has garnered 596,529 views so far and 1.4k likes. The same video was originally uploaded by the woman in red saree on her Instagram handle 'kkhushii_sharma'. The reel has received over 13.7k views and 1,100 likes. On Facebook, the video has garnered more than 8 million views. "This was the first time, I along with my students performed with live audience," Khushi said in the caption.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 15:17 [IST]