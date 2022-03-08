Women’s Day: In first, three women judge bench in Kerala HC to hear Guruvayood Temple case today

New Delhi, Mar 08: A Full Bench of the Kerala High Court, comprising three women judges will hear a case relating to Guruvayood Temple on International Women's Day today. This is the first time that a Full Bench with three women judges has been constituted to hear a case.

The Bench comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice V Shircy and Justice M R Anitha will hear a petition filed by the Kerala government, seeking to review the verdict pronounced by another Full Bench in 2020.

This Bench had held that the Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee had no power to make contributions from the Devaswom funds to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund or to any other government agency.

The 2020 verdict held that all properties and money dedicated to, acquired or endowed in the name of the deity of the Temple, shall vest in the idol of Lord Guruvayoorappan at the Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor.

The Full Bench will consider the government's review petition this evening.

