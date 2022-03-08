YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Exit Poll Punjab Exit Poll Goa Exit Poll
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Women’s Day: In first, three women judge bench in Kerala HC to hear Guruvayood Temple case today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 08: A Full Bench of the Kerala High Court, comprising three women judges will hear a case relating to Guruvayood Temple on International Women's Day today. This is the first time that a Full Bench with three women judges has been constituted to hear a case.

    Women’s Day: In first, three women judge bench in Kerala HC to hear Guruvayood Temple case today

    The Bench comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice V Shircy and Justice M R Anitha will hear a petition filed by the Kerala government, seeking to review the verdict pronounced by another Full Bench in 2020.

    This Bench had held that the Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee had no power to make contributions from the Devaswom funds to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund or to any other government agency.

    The 2020 verdict held that all properties and money dedicated to, acquired or endowed in the name of the deity of the Temple, shall vest in the idol of Lord Guruvayoorappan at the Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor.

    The Full Bench will consider the government's review petition this evening.

    More KERALA HIGH COURT News  

    Read more about:

    kerala high court international womens day

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X