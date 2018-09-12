Women protest against rape accused Bishop in Jalandhar

New Delhi, Sep 12: Members of Janwadi Istri Sabha took out a protest rally in Haryana's Jalandhar demanding arrest of Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun for 13 times between 2014 and 2016 at a convent in Kuruvalangadu near Kottayam in Kerala.

In her complaint lodged with the Kottayam district police, the nun accused Bishop Mulakkal of raping and having unnatural sex with her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 at a convent in Kuruvalangadu near Kottayam in Kerala. A case was registered on 28 June.

A special team looking into the case said that according to the preliminary investigation, Mulakkal had abused his position as the bishop and repeatedly raped the nun. Responding to a petition seeking a speedy investigation, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vaikom K Subhash had informed the Kerala High Court on 13 August that the probe was proceeding effectively and impartially.