Women personnel of CRPF to soon get special body gear

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 20: Women personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will now get a body gear that would fit them. The women personnel had all these years had to make do with oversized body protectors that were designed for men.

This move would benefit the over 300 women personnel who are posted in Jammu and Kashmir. These women are tasked with controlling stone pelters.

This body protector has been designed by the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, which is a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Two CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The anti acid and anti stab gear protects all parts of the body such as the rib cage, back of the arm, inner calf, groin areas and thigh. The body gear weighs around 6 kilograms and will be available in all sizes. The material used is the same that is used in the male body protectors.

The body gear would ensure better mobility and would soon be available for other central armed police forces and state police forces also.