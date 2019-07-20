  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Women personnel of CRPF to soon get special body gear

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: Women personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will now get a body gear that would fit them. The women personnel had all these years had to make do with oversized body protectors that were designed for men.

    This move would benefit the over 300 women personnel who are posted in Jammu and Kashmir. These women are tasked with controlling stone pelters.

    Women personnel of CRPF to soon get special body gear
    Representational Image

    This body protector has been designed by the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, which is a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

    Two CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

    The anti acid and anti stab gear protects all parts of the body such as the rib cage, back of the arm, inner calf, groin areas and thigh. The body gear weighs around 6 kilograms and will be available in all sizes. The material used is the same that is used in the male body protectors.

    The body gear would ensure better mobility and would soon be available for other central armed police forces and state police forces also.

    More CRPF News

    Read more about:

    crpf jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 7:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue