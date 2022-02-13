Hijab row: Section 144 imposed around schools in Udupi; BJP MLA says he gets threat calls

'Women get raped when they don't wear Hijab': Congress leader Zameer Ahmed

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Congress leader and Karnataka MLA Zameer Ahmed kicked up a controversy after saying that women get raped when they don't wear Hijab. The statement comes amid the row over Muslim students' demand for wearing hijab on college campus and classrooms.

"Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam...to hide the beauty of women...women get raped when they don't wear Hijab," Zameer Ahmed was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH | Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam...to hide the beauty of women...women get raped when they don't wear Hijab: Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on #HijabRow in Hubli, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/8Ole8wjLQF — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

The Hijab row started in Udupi with six girls coming to the college wearing head scarves citing their faith in December end. In reaction, a few Hindu students began turning up at the college wearing saffron scarves.

Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the state leading to tension and violence on the campus in certain places. In Bagalkote, police resorted to lathi charge when the crowd gathered in the college due to vehement protests from both sides.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government announced a three-day holiday from Wednesday for high schools and Pre-university colleges to avoid any further disturbances and untoward incidents on campuses.

Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 19:06 [IST]