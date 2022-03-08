Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates with animated video, gives a glimpse into everyday lives of women

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: Today's International Women's Day 2022 Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures.

From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today's Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities. It was illustrated by Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer.

Today's Doodle was illustrated by Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer. Below, she shares her thoughts behind the making of this Doodle:

Sharing her thought thoughts behind the making of International Women's Day 2022 Doodle, Maer said: "Life during the pandemic. The last couple of years have been hard for everyone but women especially. We usually celebrate women and their incredible accomplishments in the past and present, and inspire young girls to dream big. The reality of the last couple of years has forced women to shift focus, adjust priorities and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them."

''I really hope that women feel seen and valued for whatever they've been doing and are doing right now. Getting up in the morning and getting through the day. Doing the dishes, holding on to the job or letting go of it, taking care of themselves and others. Those very basic things have been a huge piece of work since the beginning of the pandemic,'' she further said.

''I want all women to be able to truly choose the lives they want to live and receive all the respect they deserve. A stay at home mom makes the whole world for her children. A CEO makes for innovation and keeps her employees motivated and happy. The vagabond artist delights strangers and indulges in her freedom. Driving a truck, fighting for women's rights, going to school, or making a meal. We all wake up in the morning and we all have a purpose, big or small. It all matters.'' Maer said

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8, all over the world. The day commemorates the achievements of women and their existence in general. International Women's Day is observed as a public holiday across the world and it holds more significance than just being a day to unveil women's day offers in parlours and shopping centres. This year, the theme of Women's Day is #BreakTheBias. The theme highlights the importance of a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 8:39 [IST]