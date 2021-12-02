Woman wins millions after suing mother’s doctor for letting her be born

New Delhi, Dec 02: A woman who sued her mother's doctor stating that she should have never been born has won the right to millions in damages. The UK based Evie Toombes, a star show jumper launched the case against her mother's doctor as she was born with spina bifida. The Sun reported that this meant that Evie sometimes spends 24 hours a day connected to tubed.

Evie (20) took Dr. Philip Mitchel to court over his failure to properly advise her mother while she was pregnant. She claimed that if Dr. Mitchel had told her mother she needed to take folic acid supplements to minimise the risk of spina bifida affecting her baby, she would have put off getting pregnant. This would have meant that Evie would have never been born.

Judge Rosalind Coe QC while backing Evie's case in the London High Court said that had her mother been provided with the correct recommendation, she would have delayed her attempt to conceive.

"In the circumstances, there would have been a later conception, which would have resulted in a normal healthy child," the judge said while awarding her the right to a huge payout.

"I was advised that if I had a good diet previously, I would not have to take folic acid," Evie's mother had told the court. Evie's lawyer said that the exact sum has not been calculated, but it would be a big number as it would need to cover the cost of her lifelong care needs.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 16:47 [IST]