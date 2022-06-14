Woman single-handedly knocks down 6 men harassing her, viral video leaves netizens amazed

1 Year Of Josh: Last Day to Participate in #EkNumber Challenge, Hurry Up; Contest Ends On August 26!

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 14: A video of a lady taking down six men by herself has gone viral on various social media platforms.

A viral video shows six men were seen harassing a woman on a lonely street. The woman attacked like a tigress and thrashed all six men with her incredible fighting abilities.

The 25-second video was posted on Twitter by the account 'TheFigen,' with the caption, "Don't mess with the girl! Hiyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!" So far, the viral video has received 30 lakh views and over 47 thousand likes.

Netizens appear to be fascinated with the woman's fighting style, with one commenting, "Real example of Ninja." Another commenter expressed dissatisfaction with what a woman needs to go through to protect herself and wrote, "It's sad what a poor girl has to go through in this stupid world."

Netizens were in awe of her bravery and strength, while many expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that women have to go through so much everyday.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 13:44 [IST]