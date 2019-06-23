  • search
    Woman Journalist injured after being shot by masked men in Delhi

    New Delhi, June 23: In yet another shocking incident, a woman journalist was attacked inside her car near Vasundhara Enclave area, in New Delhi by motorbike-borne assailants at around 12:30 am on Sunday.

    The victim identified as Mitali Chandola, was driving her Hyundai i20 car when a group of masked men in a Maruti Swift overtook her and fired two shots at the journalist.

    Woman Journalist injured after being shot by masked men in Delhi

    The attackers also threw eggs on her car's windshield before accelerating away. She has been admitted to Dharamshila Hospital in east Delhi. Her Condition is said to be stable.

    'Stripped, urinated in mouth': UP railway cops thrash journalist

    Chandola has told the police about the discord in her marital life prompting the cops to suspect personal enmity behind the latest attack on a journalist. The alleged shooting incident took place in the intervening hours of Saturday and Sunday.

    "She has received bullet injuries in the arm and is out of danger. Prima facie it appears to be a case of a family dispute," Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), told media persons.

    The investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants, police said.

    Earlier this month, the Delhi Police had come under huge criticism after two journalists working for ABP News said that they were attacked by gunmen at the city's famous Barapullah flyover. Journalists Siddharth Purohit and Arvind Kumar were on their way to cover the murder of a trader when they were asked to stop at the flyover by gunmen at around 1.30 am.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
