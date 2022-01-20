YouTube
    Woman in sleep blurts out she stole thousands: Husband reports her to cops

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 20: Do you get into trouble while sleeping? In most cases no as it is the most comforting exercise for any living being.

    Ruth Fort a caregiver had stolen thousands from an ailing woman she was looking after. She had stolen more than 7,000 Pounds from a wheelchair bound woman who she was looking after in a care home.

    Image Credit: Facebook/Ruth Ford

    The incident took place in Liverpool, United Kingdom and the matter came to light when she appeared before a court.

    Now here is the interesting part on how she got caught for a crime which know one would have ever known. While she was fast asleep she murmured in her sleep about what she had done.

    Her upright husband, Antony Fort heard what his wife said in her sleep and reported the matter to the police. Antony became suspicious after seeing his wife splurging money on a family holiday to Mexico, according to a report in the Liverpool Echo. A month later, his doubts were confirmed when he heard his wife talking in her sleep about what she had done. He also found a debit card that belonged to the care home resident in her purse.

    The 61 year old Antony told LadBible that he had a gut feeling about something being wrong, but when the revelation happened it was heartbreaking. He said that he loved Ruth deeply, but could not ignore what she had done. It was abhorrent to me that she could steal from a vulnerable person and I had to report her, he further added.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:45 [IST]
