Woman gets pregnant by retrieving sperm of her dead boyfriend

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

A woman said that she got pregnant by retrieving the sperm from the dead body of her boyfriend. Winter Olympian Alex Pullin who won the world snowboard championship twice dies in July 2020 while spearfishing on Australia's Gold Coast.

His girlfriend Ellidy asked the doctors to retrieve his health sperm from his body. A year later she confirmed her pregnancy in a post on Instagram. She said that the baby is due in October and added that the couple had been wanting to have a baby for years.

In a series of pictures, she showed off her baby bump.

In the Instagram post, she wrote, 'bubba chump is coming this October. Your Dad and I have been dreaming of you for years, little one. With a heart-wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world! When my love had his accident, we all held on to hope that I'd be pregnant that month. We'd been trying for a baby. IVF was on our cards but it wasn't something I ever imagined I'd be tackling on my own. Bittersweet like none other, I've never been more certain or excited about anything in my entire life.'

"In the weeks after his death I had hoped to god that I was pregnant. I just prayed for this little miracle. Everyone knew we were trying so hard for a baby and had been trying for ages and were starting to talk about IVF. Luckily the days after - we're going to talk about sperm retrieval. Up until 36 hours, I think the legislation is in Queensland, you can actually retrieve sperm from a deceased's person's body. We were able to hustle - Chumpy's parents were in town, everyone was signing court documents, legal documents and dealing with the coroners and the lawyers and the doctors, she told 7News.

She also said that that it is the most bittersweet thing in the world and it is a complete emotional rollercoaster but this is my greatest gift. It did unravel the way we planned. Life is literally crazy and we are having our baby and it is so emotional and unreal.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 10:52 [IST]