YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman gets pregnant by retrieving sperm of her dead boyfriend

    By
    |

    A woman said that she got pregnant by retrieving the sperm from the dead body of her boyfriend. Winter Olympian Alex Pullin who won the world snowboard championship twice dies in July 2020 while spearfishing on Australia's Gold Coast.

    Woman gets pregnant by retrieving sperm of her dead boyfriend

    His girlfriend Ellidy asked the doctors to retrieve his health sperm from his body. A year later she confirmed her pregnancy in a post on Instagram. She said that the baby is due in October and added that the couple had been wanting to have a baby for years.

    In a series of pictures, she showed off her baby bump.

    In the Instagram post, she wrote, 'bubba chump is coming this October. Your Dad and I have been dreaming of you for years, little one. With a heart-wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world! When my love had his accident, we all held on to hope that I'd be pregnant that month. We'd been trying for a baby. IVF was on our cards but it wasn't something I ever imagined I'd be tackling on my own. Bittersweet like none other, I've never been more certain or excited about anything in my entire life.'

    "In the weeks after his death I had hoped to god that I was pregnant. I just prayed for this little miracle. Everyone knew we were trying so hard for a baby and had been trying for ages and were starting to talk about IVF. Luckily the days after - we're going to talk about sperm retrieval. Up until 36 hours, I think the legislation is in Queensland, you can actually retrieve sperm from a deceased's person's body. We were able to hustle - Chumpy's parents were in town, everyone was signing court documents, legal documents and dealing with the coroners and the lawyers and the doctors, she told 7News.

    She also said that that it is the most bittersweet thing in the world and it is a complete emotional rollercoaster but this is my greatest gift. It did unravel the way we planned. Life is literally crazy and we are having our baby and it is so emotional and unreal.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X