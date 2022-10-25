YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Woman doctor who vandalised Diwali shops in viral video booked

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Oct 25: The woman, who was seen vandalising street shops in viral, has been reportedly booked after the video went viral.

    She was identified as Dr Anju Gupta who has been booked for under Sections 427 and 504 of the CrPC. The viral video showed the doctor breaking earthen diyas and clay toys put up for sale on Diwali with a cricket bat and a wiper.

    Woman doctor who vandalised Diwali shops in viral video booked
    Screen grab image from twitter video(@satyaagrahindia)

    According to her, the vendors have been putting up their make-shift shops outside her gate despite she raised objection. She has accused them of getting into arguments with her.

    Gomti Nagar police took cognizance of the matter and filed cases under sections 427 and 504 of the CrPC.

    The doctor said that the vendors had been putting up their stalls right outside her gate and whenever she objected, they would get into arguments with her. Further, they caused traffic jams in the area.

    The Gomti Nagar Police inspector filed the case based on the complaint filed by Zubair, Rubina and Shamshad whose shops had been damaged in the incident.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news woman diwali

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 16:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X