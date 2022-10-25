Watch: Elephant signals a bus to stop, tries to board it too

Woman doctor who vandalised Diwali shops in viral video booked

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Oct 25: The woman, who was seen vandalising street shops in viral, has been reportedly booked after the video went viral.

She was identified as Dr Anju Gupta who has been booked for under Sections 427 and 504 of the CrPC. The viral video showed the doctor breaking earthen diyas and clay toys put up for sale on Diwali with a cricket bat and a wiper.

According to her, the vendors have been putting up their make-shift shops outside her gate despite she raised objection. She has accused them of getting into arguments with her.

Several videos of a woman vandalising potteries of road side vendors in posh Patrakarpuram area in UP's Lucknow has surfaced. Request @lkopolice take cognizance.



Join: https://t.co/5c8QKoLqFD pic.twitter.com/9AHGiLX6ax — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) October 24, 2022

Gomti Nagar police took cognizance of the matter and filed cases under sections 427 and 504 of the CrPC.

The doctor said that the vendors had been putting up their stalls right outside her gate and whenever she objected, they would get into arguments with her. Further, they caused traffic jams in the area.

The Gomti Nagar Police inspector filed the case based on the complaint filed by Zubair, Rubina and Shamshad whose shops had been damaged in the incident.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 16:02 [IST]