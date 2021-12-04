YouTube
    Woman constable booked after 578 cartons of wine go missing

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 04: A case was registered against a woman Head Constable after 578 cartons of wine were found missing from Kairana Police Station warehouse, officials said on Saturday.

    Woman constable booked after 578 cartons of wine go missing
    Representational Image

    Head Constable Taresh Sharma was charged under section 409 (breach of trust by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the order of the Superintendent of Police.

    Sharma was held responsible for the missing wine - seized in 12 cases - in an inquiry conducted by Circle Officer Pradeep Singh, reported news agency PTI.

    The incident came to light when the Head Constable was transferred and during handover of the charge to the next incumbent 578 cartons of wine were found missing.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 15:33 [IST]
