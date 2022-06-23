YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman complains of receiving abusive phone calls; FIR registered

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 23: An FIR has been registered after a 21-year-old woman complained of receiving abusive phone calls from some unknown mobile numbers, police said on Thursday.

    Woman complains of receiving abusive phone calls; FIR registered
    Representational Image

    A case under sections 354(D) (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station on Wednesday following the complaint by the woman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. She said further investigation is underway.

    PTI

    Comments

    More WOMAN News  

    Read more about:

    woman complaint fir indian penal code

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X