Woman claims Anuradha Paudwal is her mother: SC stays proceedings

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 30: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed proceedings initiated in a Thiruvananthapuram court by a 46-year-old woman named Karmala Modex, claiming herself to be the daughter of singer Anuradha Paudwal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the woman on a plea filed by Paudwal seeking transfer of the case from the Thiruvananthapuram court to Mumbai.

Earlier, the woman had filed a petition in court, claiming that she was the daughter of popular playback singer Anuradha Paudwal and sought a Rs 50 crore compensation from her biological parents for allegedly denying her the childhood and life she was entitled to.

She also claimed that Paudwal had handed her over to her foster parents, Ponnachan and Agnes in 1974 as the singer had a busy schedule and did not want to raise a child at the time.

The 90's renowned singer Paudwal, who is also a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, was married to music composer Arun Paudwal.

The district family court has asked Paudwal and her two children to appear in person on January 27 when the case comes up for hearing.

Earlier, Modex's lawyer told that Ponnachan, who passed away a few years ago had revealed in his death bed to Modex that she is the biological daughter of Arun-Anuradha couple.