    Woman burns daughter from second marriage to prove loyalty to third husband

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Feb 02: A woman and her husband were arrested after she burnt her 10 year old daughter from an earlier marriage. She committed the crime after her husband challenged to prove her loyalty.

    Woman burns daughter from second marriage to prove loyalty to third husband
    Representational Image

    The police said that the victim was the woman's daughter from her second marriage. The child died on Monday morning. The incident took place on Sunday night after the two fought over her infidelity.

    The incident was reported from Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred after the husband dared his wife to prove her loyalty. She ended up taking her daughter and telling her that if she is true to you then the girl from her previous marriage will not be harmed by fire.

    The lady left her first husband and then married his brother. She then left her second husband and then started living with a divorced driver. She has been married for nine years and they have two children.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 14:37 [IST]
    X