Woman beaten with sticks, forced to carry ex-husband's brother for 3 km in MP

Bhopal, Feb 16: A video has gone viral on social media showing a tribal woman being beaten with sticks and forced to carry her ex-husband's brother on shoulders for 3 km in Madhya Pradesh.

The woman was being punished by the relatives of her ex-husband as she was living with another man, police said. Police have made four arrests in the case so far.

The incident came to light on Monday from Sirsi Police Station area of the district.

As per reports, the woman had left her first husband and was living with her second husband in the village. A few days ago, her first husband, along with some of his relatives, reached the woman's house and beat her up. After this, the woman was paraded for about three kilometers with a child on her shoulders.

Surprisingly, instead of helping the woman, locals made a video of the whole incident, which has now gone viral on social media.

This is not the first time such a horrific incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh. In July 2020, a woman accused of having an affair was similarly humiliated.

As a consequence, seven villagers, including the husband, were charged by police.