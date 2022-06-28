YouTube
    Woman ASI arrested for graft in Haryana

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Nuh, Jun 27: An assistant sub-inspector of Haryana Police was held here while accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000, officials said on Monday.

    According to the State Vigilance Bureau, Saroj was nabbed from Firozpur Zhirka Police Station where she was posted at the women help desk. A complaint was filed by a woman against another at the police station few days ago, but the two sides reached a compromise later.

    However, Saroj called both of them to the police station and allegedly asked for a bribe to close the case. The woman lodged a complaint with the vigilance bureau and a team led by inspector Ranbir Singh caught Saroj red-handed while accepting the bribe.

    “We have booked her under section 7 (demanding bribe), 13 (criminal misconduct) of Prevention of Corruption Act and are questioning her,” Singh said.

    PTI

