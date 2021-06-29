Within minutes, Thane woman gets three jabs of COVID-19 vaccine: Probe launched

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thane, June 29: A probe has been launched after a woman claimed that she was administered three doses of COVID-19 vaccine within minutes at a vaccination centre in Anandnagar on Friday.

The case of negligence came to light after the woman narrated the incident to her husband, who is an employee at the Thane Municipal Corporation. The issue was raised by her husband with the local corporation.

The woman who prefers to be anonymous said that she did not wish to file a complaint as her husband works for the corporation. Following the incident, the civic body monitored her health, while providing her support.

The husband said that she had fever on the day she got back to back shots, but she is now doing fine.

He also said that since it was first time she was getting the vaccine, she was not aware of the process.

Dr. Khushboo Tawre told India Today that a team of medical doctors went to the lady's house and found her in good health. We have formed a committee to probe into the matter, Dr. Tawre who is a medical health officer at the corporation said.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 10:58 [IST]