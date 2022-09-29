Within 8 hours, 2nd mysterious blast in a parked bus rocks J&K's Udhampur

We are closely monitoring the situation, MEA on blast in Sikh temple in Kabul

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Sep 29: A second mysterious blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early on Thursday morning. This is the second such blast in the last 8 hours. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

J&K Police and other security forces are present on the spot.

Earlier, two persons were injured when a mysterious blast took place in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night.

Bengal: Bomb blast during BJP's protest rally, 2 injured

According to reports, the empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm.

J&K | The blast occurred around 10:30 pm. Two people have been injured in the accident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered damage. The reason for the blast is still not known. We are investigating the matter: Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range https://t.co/jaMcvTZN3F pic.twitter.com/XLRffQ6U0w — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

A CCTV footage of the blast has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | J&K: A blast occurred in an empty passenger bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in Udhampur at around 10:30 pm. Two persons were injured and have been shifted to the District hospital. Police & other agencies reached the spot.



(CCTV Visuals verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/3ESVXPdufP — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 8:58 [IST]