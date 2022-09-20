YouTube
    With urbanisation in mind, PM Modi to meet BJP mayors today

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address a meeting of all mayors belonging to the BJP.

    It is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet on Monday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Modi said, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to the BJP. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:40 [IST]
