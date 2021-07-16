Glory of Sanatan Bharat, the glow of modern India should mark the celebrations: PM Modi

With terror threat looming large, Delhi Police bars UAVs, paragliders until Independence Day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 16: The Delhi Police has issued an order prohibiting flying of parameters, UAV, hot air balloons and paragliders in the national capital until Independence Day.

The order comes into force today and will be in place until August 16. Offenders will be booked under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The order has been sent to all DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs, PWD, DDA, Delhi Cantonment Board. The police has said that the order shall be affixed to the notice boards.

75th year of Independence: Interactive virtual museum to showcase tales of valour

The oder said "it has been reported that certain criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot-air balloons, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 8:24 [IST]