With Taliban readying scores of suicide bombers with Lashkar’s help, Pak intends keeping Kabul bloody

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 11: With the Army and ISI chief in Pakistan stating that their country would be the first to recognise a Taliban government once it came to power in Afghanistan, India is keeping a close watch on the developments.

Officials tell OneIndia that some of the developments taking place in Kabul are worrisome and the Taliban has clearly violated the peace deal it signed with the US in 2020. To add to the problem is the Pakistan backed Lashkar-e-Tayiba which has sent scores of its fighters to back the Taliban. The Lashkar bosses not only continue to advise the Taliban, but are also part of training camps.

The operatives of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are active in the Nangarhar province. The terrorists of these groups are also present in large numbers at Pakita, Kunar and Khost. The Indian intelligence is keeping a close watch on the developments and as per their assessment, Pakistan is doing all it can to ensure that a Taliban government is back in power in Kabul and the very bloody days return to Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, ISI chief, Faiz Hameed had told a group of parliamentarians in the absence of Prime Minister, Imran Khan it was because of the control Islamabad had over Afghanistan that the presence of the Taliban was growingly rapidly.

Hameed along with Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Bajwa said that the meeting that they were also keeping an eye on whether New Delhi was speaking with the Taliban. They said that interactions had taken place between India and the Taliban, but they were informal in nature.

The US ahead of the pull out had said that they would reserve the right to an air strike in Afghanistan, if things went out of control. Referring to this the ISI and Army chief in Pakistan said that they will not give any military base to the US. However the US will not be stopped from using its air space since there is an agreement in place since the time of General Pervez Musharraf.

In the backdrop of these developments, the Indian agencies have also picked up information that scores of Taliban fighters are being trained at a Lashkar-e-Tayiba camp in Hyderabad, Pakistan. They are also readying suicide bombers in large numbers, which is a clear indication of the bloody days that are set to return to Afghanistan.

India's national security planners say that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had always wanted to fight alongside the Taliban. They had indicated the same even prior to the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, but were stopped due to which the many fighters had threatened to breakaway.

The 26/11 attacks originally planned by Ilyas Kashmiri of the 313 Brigade of the Al-Qaeda was hijacked by the ISI and assigned to the Lashkar only with the intention of keeping the terror group together and to keep their terrorists away from Afghanistan.

However now, the ISI has been encouraging both the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba to fight alongside the Taliban and this appears to be a clear indicator that wants complete control over Kabul and will go to any length to ensure that Afghanistan remains bloody.

Story first published: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 8:24 [IST]