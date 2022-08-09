India
    With support of 160 MLAs, Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form government in Bihar 'AGAIN'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Aug 09: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to governor Phagu Chauhan after a meeting at Raj Bhavan.

    "March ahead Nitish ji. The country is waiting for you," JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha said in a tweet.

    With support of 160 MLAs, Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form government in Bihar AGAIN

    Hours after announcing that he was snapping ties with the BJP, he resigned as CM and also submitted a support letter of 160 MLAs. He has submitted the letter to the governor and staked a claim to form the government.

    Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM after split with BJPNitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM after split with BJP

    Kumar has been blaming R C P Singh a former member of the JD(U) who according to him is a proxy of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

    Singh quit the JD(U) on the weekend after he was accused by the party of deep rooted corruption.
    In 2017, Singh joined the Union Cabinet as a representative of Kumar's party. Kumar was upset that the party was offered only one cabinet position at the Centre.

    Meanwhile the RJD has already offered support to the JD(U). The JD(U) and RJD had formed the government in Bihar after the former broke away a 10 year old alliance with the BJP.

    X