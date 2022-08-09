Game over in Bihar? JD(U) set to meet governor at 4 pm

Alliance ends in Bihar, all eyes on Nitish’s meet with Governor: What to expect next

With support of 160 MLAs, Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form government in Bihar 'AGAIN'

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Aug 09: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to governor Phagu Chauhan after a meeting at Raj Bhavan.

"March ahead Nitish ji. The country is waiting for you," JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha said in a tweet.

Hours after announcing that he was snapping ties with the BJP, he resigned as CM and also submitted a support letter of 160 MLAs. He has submitted the letter to the governor and staked a claim to form the government.

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM after split with BJP

Kumar has been blaming R C P Singh a former member of the JD(U) who according to him is a proxy of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Singh quit the JD(U) on the weekend after he was accused by the party of deep rooted corruption.

In 2017, Singh joined the Union Cabinet as a representative of Kumar's party. Kumar was upset that the party was offered only one cabinet position at the Centre.

Know all about Nitish Kumar

Meanwhile the RJD has already offered support to the JD(U). The JD(U) and RJD had formed the government in Bihar after the former broke away a 10 year old alliance with the BJP.