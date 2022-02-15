YouTube
    With schools, colleges set to reopen in Karnataka, proper security ordered

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Feb 15: The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai has ordered proper security as schools and colleges reopen on Wednesday amidst the hijab issue.

    The CM has promised a set of SOPs on the use of hijab and underscored that everyone must follow the directive of the Karnataka High Court. The court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the ban on hijabs in educational institutions.

    At a meeting the CM took a call on reopening of schools and colleges from February 16.

    "This evening, I'll attend a meeting with our education minister. We will discuss what has happened and issue SOPs. Everyone must follow the High Court's direction," Bommai said in a tweet.

    The HC on the other hand will continue hearing in the matter today. The court has appealed for peace and ordered that till the verdict is out, there will be no use of hijab in institutes that have no dress code.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 8:18 [IST]
    X