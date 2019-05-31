  • search
    With prominent leaders out, here is what the front row of Lok Sabha will look like

    New Delhi, May 31: There would be several prominent faces who would be missing on the front row of the Lok Sabha.

    Those who won't make it to the front row this time are former prime minister, Deve Gowda, Sushma Swaraj, Mallikarjun Kharge, L K Advani and M Thambidurai. Sushma Swaraj had opted out, while Advani was denied a re-nomination. The others lost the elections.

    With prominent leaders out, here is what the front row of Lok Sabha will look like
    Representational Image

    The newest entrant to the front row includes Amit Shah, who was sworn in as Cabinet Minister on Thursday. Others to be part of the coveted row would be Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Sadananda Gowda. The first seat in the front row from the right hand side is occupied by the Prime Minister. Next to his is seated his senior most minister. In the previous government, this seat was occupied by Rajnath Singh.

    Modi Cabinet 2.0: List of new ministers of India 2019

    Among the allies, who would get a front row include, Ram Vilas Paswan, Arvind Sawant and Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

    For now in the Congress, only Sonia Gandhi would retain the front row. In the previous elections, the row was occupied by Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was seated in the second row. In case, he takes over from his mother as the Congress Parliamentary Party leader, he will move to the front row.

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
