    With nearly 9,000 fresh cases, India’s coronavirus cases cross 2 lakh-mark; death toll at 5,815

    New Delhi, June 03: With India reporting 8,908 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the 2 lakh-mark to reach 2,07,614 on Wednesday.

    The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,815, the Union Health Ministry has said. As many as 217 people have died in the last 24 hours across the country.

    As many as 1,00,303 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

    With 72,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (24,586) and Delhi (22,132). The seven-day compounded daily growth rate (CDGR) for Maharashtra has remained below the national average for three consecutive days now.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 9:58 [IST]
