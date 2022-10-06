With Jio-, Airtel 5G rolled out, how to check if your phone has 5G support

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: Reliance Jio and Airtel have both launched their 5G services in some parts of the country. While Jio 5G would be available in some cities starting today, Airtel has already rolled out its services in eight cities.

Users must note that not all smartphones support 5G network. Only those smartphones that support the 5G network will be able to support the service. Does your smartphone support 5G? Here is how you could check.

How to find out if your smartphone is 5G enabled?

Go to the settings app on your phone

Click on the option Wi-Fi & Network

Click on the SIM and Network option

Here you will find a list of technologies under the Preferred Network Type option

You will see a list 2G/3G/4G/5G if your phone supports 5G

If you want to enjoy 5G services you will have to first buy a 5G enabled phone. These phones can be purchased online as well and they are in a price range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,30,000.

Reliance will be rolling out 5G services in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi. Airtel is offering 5G in 8 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Chennai and Siliguri. Sunil Mittal, CEO of Airtel said that 5G services will be available across the country by 2024. Jio on the other hand will have a complete rollout by December 2023.

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 8:27 [IST]