With Islamic State in overdrive mode particularly in South India, NIA sounds a high alert

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Islamic State is trying to further operations in the country. The recent chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency is a clear indicator of how dangerous the group is.

The ISIS had in fact scouted for land in the forests of South India to set up training camps and launch pads. In addition to this, the agency has also noticed an increase in online activity by the group.

The primary concern is still Kerala and the highest number of recruits are emerging from that state an officer told OneIndia on condition of anonymity. The NIA has so far investigated 37 cases of terror attacks, conspiracy and funding which have been inspired by the ISIS ideology.

The ISIS Daishwilayahs in the forests of South India

The most recent case by the was registered by the NIA in June 2021. In all 168 accused have been arrested in these cases, while chargesheets have been filed in 31 cases and 27 accused have been convicted.

Investigation by NIA has revealed that IS (Islamic State) is trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online. Gullible youth are targeted on open social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Once a person shows interest, he or she is then enticed to communicate with online handlers based abroad using encrypted social media platforms. Depending on the gullibility of the person, the handlers then use the person for uploading online content, translation of IS texts to local language, conspiracy, preparation of a module, collection of arms and ammunition, preparation of IEDs, terror funding and even attacks, the NIA said in a statement.

An appeal is being made that any such activity noticed on the internet maybe brought to the notice of the authorities. NIA may be contacted at 011-24368800, the NIA further added in its statement.

During the course of the investigations, the NIA learnt that these operatives were in the process of setting up an ISIS Daishwilayah or province inside the jungles of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. When it was unraveled in 2020, the NIA said that this was the first of its kind plot.

The case arose following the arrest of a few persons who had conspired at Salem and Chennai who had fraudulently activated SIM cards by using multiple identity documents of various persons without their knowledge and consent.

The NIA in its chargesheet said that there were 20 members part of this module, which was headed by Mehboob Pasha, a Bengaluru based operative and Khaja Moideen from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

Kerala man who migrated to Kashmir for Hijrah charged by NIA in ISIS module case

They had planned on visiting Shivanasamudra in Karnataka and identify a place in the jungle where training could be imparted. Before they were busted by the NIA, they had already procured tents, bows, arrows, boots, arms, ammunition, sleeping bags, ropes and ladders. They had also procured a large quantity of firecrackers to extract explosive content and make IEDs, the NIA chargesheet read.

Further the NIA also learnt that they had scouted for similar hideouts in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Kolar, Kodagu (Karnataka), Burdwan, Siliguri (West Bengal) and Chittor in Andhra Pradesh. They wanted to set up ISIS provinces in these jungles and then launch systematic attacks with the primary intention of killing Hindu leaders, government officials, police officers and political leaders, the NIA said.