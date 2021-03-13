With COVID-19 cases rising, Karnataka tightens rules for weddings

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 13: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising and a fear of a second wave, Karnataka has capped the number of people who can be in public places and celebrations.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Jawaid Akhtar on Friday issued a circular to this effect. Earlier there was a cap of 500 people for social and cultural events such as marriages, birthday celebrations, death ceremonies and burials. 376 people were allowed for every 1,000 sq meter area with 3.25 sq meter per person. Previously for a 500 sq meter area, a maximum of 158 people were allowed.

Now, with the same 3.25 sq meter per person area, 500 people are being allowed at marriages if it is an open space. However, only 200 are allowed. If it is a hall or a closed space. For religious gatherings, 500 are allowed in open spaces, and in political gatherings 500 are allowed if the space is open.

For birthdays, 100 are allowed in open spaces and 50 in closed ones. At funerals 100 people are allowed if it is an open space and in the case of closed ones it is 50. At cremations and burials, the number of people allowed is only 50 and in the case of congregations, only 100 are allowed if the hall can accommodate.